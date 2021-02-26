Advertisement

Officials warn of scam callers claiming to be U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are warning of scam callers trying to gain bank information Friday who claim to be U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

According to a news release, a prerecorded message will say “a box of drugs and money being shipped has your (callers) name on it and it has been intercepted.”

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said the recipient would then be told to press #1 in order to speak with a border patrol officer or agent, who would then try to get the caller’s banking information.

The department urged residents not to give the caller any information, because these calls are a scam or phishing attempt.

The Dept. of Homeland Security and CBP assured residents that they will not ask for money over the phone.

People that do receive this call should make a note of necessary details, hang up immediately and report it if possible to the Federal Trade Commission.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound

Latest News

File image
Sun Prairie Area School District employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Evers announces grant to assist drone-based boradband to serve Eagle River students
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., used his strongest language to date to excoriate Trump minutes...
McConnell says he’d support Trump if he wins 2024 nomination
Health officials are reminding people that the virus is still a problem and that a lot more...
US advisers endorse single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J