School District of Reedsburg announces new District Administrator

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Reedsburg announced the hiring of a new District Administrator Friday.

Effective July 1, 2021 Dr. Roger Rindo will serve in the role. Rindo is currently the superintendent in the Oconomowoc Area School District.

“I am excited and proud to be joining the School District of Reedsburg. As school districts and communities go, it is the absolute sweet spot—large enough to offer high quality, comprehensive programs for kids, yet small enough to enjoy all the best things that small towns represent in American life. You don’t have to be a big district to think big and provide incredible opportunities for kids and the community. I have witnessed that thinking in my short time in Reedsburg, and I look forward to building on that together with the schoolboard, administration, staff, and the community.”

Rindo previously served as an English teacher before beginning his work in administration at Wausau East High School. He also served as Director of Secondary Education in the Wausau School District and Superintendent in the School District of Tomahawk prior to his time in Oconomowoc.

