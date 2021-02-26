Advertisement

School District of Reedsburg announces new District Administrator

Dr. Roger Rindo
Dr. Roger Rindo(School District of Reedsburg)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Reedsburg announced the hiring of a new District Administrator Friday.

Effective July 1, 2021 Dr. Roger Rindo will serve in the role. Rindo is currently the superintendent in the Oconomowoc Area School District.

“I am excited and proud to be joining the School District of Reedsburg. As school districts and communities go, it is the absolute sweet spot—large enough to offer high quality, comprehensive programs for kids, yet small enough to enjoy all the best things that small towns represent in American life. You don’t have to be a big district to think big and provide incredible opportunities for kids and the community. I have witnessed that thinking in my short time in Reedsburg, and I look forward to building on that together with the schoolboard, administration, staff, and the community.”

Rindo previously served as an English teacher before beginning his work in administration at Wausau East High School. He also served as Director of Secondary Education in the Wausau School District and Superintendent in the School District of Tomahawk prior to his time in Oconomowoc.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound

Latest News

Gov. Evers announces grant to assist drone-based boradband to serve Eagle River students
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Officials warn of scam callers claiming to be U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., used his strongest language to date to excoriate Trump minutes...
McConnell says he’d support Trump if he wins 2024 nomination
Health officials are reminding people that the virus is still a problem and that a lot more...
US advisers endorse single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J
Wisconsin may send voting deputies back to nursing homes