Snow Moon rises this Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Keep an eye to the nighttime sky this weekend! A Full Moon rises Friday evening and remains full until Sunday morning.

According to NASA, the old Maine Farmer’s Almanac published Native American Moon names. The names have become popular & are well-known. According to the almanac, the tribes of the Northeastern US called February’s Full Moon the Snow Moon or Storm Moon. The most snow falls during the months of January & February our East. In Madison, however, we typically see the most snow in December on Average. Bad weather and snowstorms made hunting difficult for Native American tribes. As a result, the Full Moon is also sometimes referred to as the Hunger Moon.

Viewing will be difficult with cloud cover from passing disturbances tonight and early Sunday morning. If you’re able to see some clearing in the cloud deck, try to get away from city lights to get a good viewing.

