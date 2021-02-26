Snow/Rain Mix Tonight; Some Places Near 50°F Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine complemented yet another day of above-average temperatures in southern Wisconsin. Highs again climb above 40°F in most spots. A quick moving disturbance may bring a light snow/rain mix to the region tonight. Little to no accumulations may still result in a couple slick spots overnight.

High-pressure moves off to the east as a low in southern Canada swings by to our north. This has increased the pressure gradient and will increase winds through Sunday. Clouds roll in tonight along with breezy SW winds. The mid-level disturbance will shake out a light snow/rain mix across portions of southern Wisconsin. Precipitation will be light and may begin as rain this evening. A changeover to snow is more likely north of Madison and later in the night for areas south. The system moves out before daybreak Saturday.

Breezy SW winds usher in more warm air for the first part of the weekend. High temperatures are projected to climb into the mid and upper 40′s. We’ll be watching to see if a few places crack 50°F. Another passing disturbance may generate a few flurries on Sunday morning, but the track has been trending north. Clouds remain through Sunday afternoon as highs climb into the lower 40′s.

Some cooler air kicks off the week behind both systems. Highs on Monday may only top out at the freezing mark under a NW wind. However, the pattern remains calm for most of next week with highs staying in the 40′s.

