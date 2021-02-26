SSM Health to begin vaccinating state educators next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health announced Friday it is partnering with school districts across southcentral Wisconsin and will begin vaccinating educators next week.

According to SSM Health the one-day, on-site mobile vaccine clinic will begin with the Waunakee and Sun Prairie School Districts, SSM Health said. The same vaccine clinic model will be replicated to bring the vaccine to school districts across southern Wisconsin.

“We believe vaccinating educators is a key component to getting our state’s children safely back to school full time,” SSM Health said

Planning and scheduling with school district partners for this vaccine program began in January when the Wisconsin Department of Health Services first announced that educators would become eligible for vaccination on March 1.

SSM Health says it has worked with school districts in several counties to schedule two mobile vaccine events each week throughout the month of March.

The health system says it has enough vaccine supply to expand our vaccination efforts to school district staffs, while still prioritizing those age 65 and older. Next week, 20 percent of SSM Health’s vaccine allotment will go to educators, while the other 80 percent will be used to continue vaccinating those age 65 and older, along with other currently eligible groups.

SSM Health says that because it is collaborating with school nurses and other approved vaccinators to host on-site school district clinics they can maintain their ongoing healthcare clinics to vaccinate other eligible groups.

