Study: Heavy Consumption of some coffees increases risk for Heart Problems

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Researchers in Australia have found that long-term, heavy consumption (6 cups or more) of certain coffees could lead to an increased chance for Cardiovascular disease. The study - conducted using data from more than 360,000 UK Biobank participants - tracked coffee intake and plasma lipid profiles. Those profiles are the cholesterol and fats in the bloodstream. High levels of blood lipids or cholesterol are tied to increased risk for heart problems.

French Press, Turkish, Greek, and other unfiltered coffees contain a cholesterol-raising compound called “Cafestol”. The study found evidence that long-term, heavy consumption of these coffees increased the risk for Cardiovascular disease. Cafestol is also present in espresso - which is used in many barista-made coffees.

There’s conflicting research on the topic of coffee and overall health. The scientists in the study say that filtered coffee - including drip coffee at home - contains little, if any, cafestol. This would be a good alternative for those with high cholesterol or who are worried about developing heart disease. They also say that while health benefits of coffee are explored, moderation is good advice.

The findings were published in Clinical Nutrition.

