Advertisement

Sun Prairie Area School District employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie Area School District employees will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine next week.

According to a news release, the district will have an on-site mass vaccination clinic Friday, March 5 at the field house at Sun Prairie High School.

All employees will get the Moderna vaccine from health assistants and district nurses. The district has partnered with SSM Health, whose staff will coordinate the event, but all other staffing is being provided by the school district.

The district added that employees will receive their second dose on Tuesday, March 30.

SSM Health announced earlier in the day Friday that it is partnering with school districts across South Central Wisconsin to begin vaccinating educators next week at mass on-site clinics. The clinics will also serve Waunakee teachers.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound

Latest News

Post-COVID hair loss patient Kelly Ryan shows how much hair she currently loses in one shower
Another COVID side effect: hair loss, Madison woman shares devastating experience
The NBC15 Vaccine Team is getting answers to your questions about auto-immune diseases and the...
Vaccine Team Q&A: Should I get the vaccine if I have an autoimmune disease?
Health officials are reminding people that the virus is still a problem and that a lot more...
US advisers endorse single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J
COVID-19 Vaccine
Half of Wisconsinites ages 65+ have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine