Sun Prairie Area School District employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie Area School District employees will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine next week.

According to a news release, the district will have an on-site mass vaccination clinic Friday, March 5 at the field house at Sun Prairie High School.

All employees will get the Moderna vaccine from health assistants and district nurses. The district has partnered with SSM Health, whose staff will coordinate the event, but all other staffing is being provided by the school district.

The district added that employees will receive their second dose on Tuesday, March 30.

SSM Health announced earlier in the day Friday that it is partnering with school districts across South Central Wisconsin to begin vaccinating educators next week at mass on-site clinics. The clinics will also serve Waunakee teachers.

