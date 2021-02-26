UW Health lab performed nearly 200,000 COVID-19 tests, recognizes health care heroes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is recognizing the efforts of medical staff who have run nearly 200,000 COVID-19 tests since March 19, 2020.

In a release issued Friday, UW Health said many Molecular Diagnostic Lab personnel worked 80 to 100 hours per week to achieve this level of testing. Some weeks the lab ran as many as 1,100 COVID-19 tests per day.

“To run this testing 24/7, it was all hands-on deck. We added extra shifts, learned new duties, moved staff around and moved some of our testing to other labs,” said Michele Marggi, laboratory director for UW Health Clinical Laboratory. “So much went into this response -gathering supplies, working through the regulatory aspects, adjusting schedules, rewriting policies, training new staff, and much more.”

In addition to operating 24/7, the lab and its personnel had to constantly evolve to incorporate new options like the addition of saliva tests and the rising demand for faster results.

“It was exhausting, yet truly remarkable. I am so proud of the effort that our laboratory provided. It has been essential to UW Health’s pandemic response,” said Marggi.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.