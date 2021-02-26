Victim identified in Sun Prairie homicide

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim of a homicide in Sun Prairie.

Shanton Robinson, 29, of Marshall, was pronounced dead after he was dropped off at a Madison UW Health Clinic with a gun shot wound Tuesday.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said they completed an autopsy Thursday and confirmed Robinson died from “homicidal firearm related trauma.”

The City of Sun Prairie Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death.

