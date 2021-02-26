Advertisement

Wisconsin Volleyball pausing activities due to COVID-19 cases within the program

(NBC15)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a news release Thursday, Wisconsin Athletics announced the UW Women’s Volleyball team will pause all team-related activities for at least 14 days due a rise in COVID-19 cases within the program.

“For the safety of our student-athletes, we are pausing all team activities,” UW Head Coach Kelly Sheffield said. “Our athletes are taking all necessary precautions to keep everyone in the program safe. We’re really looking forward to resuming team activities when appropriate.”

The matches scheduled for the next two weekends against Nebraska and Iowa have been postponed.

