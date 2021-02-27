15 percent of Wisconsinites have received at least one does of COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest data on vaccine distribution from the Department of Health Services (DHS) indicates 15 percent of the Wisconsin population has received at least one does of COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest report comes just a day after the FDA endorsed Johson & Johnson’s vaccine for emergency use, a critical step in getting it on the market as the third coronavirus vaccine.

DHS numbers show over 1.3 million vaccine doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine have been administered to Wisconsin residents so far. At this time, 469,944 Wisconsinites have completed their vaccine series and 888,684 have received their first dose.

The agency also reports half of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine dashboard shows 52.7 percent of the age group have received their first dose, while 20.7% are fully vaccinated.

The latest COVID-19 report from the agency recorded 3,890 new cases in the past day, bringing the seven day rolling average to 617.

More people were hospitalized in the past day for COVID-19, with 75 patients entering Wisconsin hospitals. Hospitals are reportedly at 79 percent capacity. The DHS also recorded 13 deaths Saturday, bringing the total to 6,412 since the onset of the pandemic.

The total number of Wisconsinites to ever be infected with the virus has reached 563,496, according to DHS. Of those infected, 97.4 percent have recovered.

