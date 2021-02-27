Baldwin reintroduces legislation to support women in trucking

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMTV) - According to a news release, Senator Tammy Baldwin and other members of the Senate Committee of Commerce, Science and Transportation reintroduced the Promoting Women in Trucking Workforce Act Saturday.

The release said the legislation pushed for support of women in the trucking industry and the creation of a “Women in Trucking Advisory Board.”

“In Wisconsin, we make things, and we need to ensure we have a strong workforce to transport our goods to market,” Senator Baldwin said. “Women currently make up less than 10 percent of the truck driving workforce, and removing the barriers that get in the way of women pursuing and retaining careers in trucking is key. I’m proud to lead this bipartisan effort with Senator Moran because more job opportunities for Wisconsin women will lead to more economic security for working families.”

Officials said the trucking industry currently has a driver shortage, and lawmakers hope the act will help recruit and retain new drivers, while also creating new job opportunities for women in the industry.

Lawmakers also noted the creation of a “Women in Trucking Advisory Board” would help identify issues with entry into the industry, and create, coordinate and establish formal education, training and mentorship programs for women in trucking.

The legislation received wide-spread support from shipping and trucking organizations, including FedEx, American Trucking Associations, Women in Trucking Association and United Parcel Service (UPS).

Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher introduced the bipartisan companion to this legislation in the House of Representatives as well.

