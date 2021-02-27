Advertisement

Beloit PD: Man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

Shots fired calls and shooting incidents have more than doubled year-to-year.
Shots fired calls and shooting incidents have more than doubled year-to-year.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit police are investigating after a man arrived at a hospital with gunshot wound Saturday.

Police responded to Beloit Memorial Hospital emergency room just after 12:00 a.m. A 20-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a non-life threatening gun shot wound, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Authorities are investigating the incident at this time, and working to locate where the shooting happened. Anyone with information is asked to call the Beloit police at (608)-364-6800.

