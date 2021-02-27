Beloit PD: Man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit police are investigating after a man arrived at a hospital with gunshot wound Saturday.

Police responded to Beloit Memorial Hospital emergency room just after 12:00 a.m. A 20-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a non-life threatening gun shot wound, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Authorities are investigating the incident at this time, and working to locate where the shooting happened. Anyone with information is asked to call the Beloit police at (608)-364-6800.

