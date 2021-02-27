Drizzle & Fog move in tonight; Slow Snow Melt Continues

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday afternoon featured temperatures nearly 10°F above-average. A few places managed to crack 50°F as expected! Clouds will roll in tonight as a passing low-pressure system drifts through northern/central Wisconsin. While we’ll be close to the system, southern Wisconsin will miss out on the main snowfall.

As of Saturday afternoon, a developing low-pressure system was out over the central Plains. The low is expected to traverse central & northern Wisconsin. While a few light showers are possible late tonight & early tomorrow morning, northern sections of the Badger State will deal with accumulating snow. As for the capital region, we’re looking at cloud cover and the potential for freezing fog.

Temperatures will fall into the lower 30′s - very near the freezing mark tonight. As warmer SW winds ramp up, the warmer air will pass over our snow pack - increasing low-level moisture. Fog is expected to develop since the temperature will meet the dew point. Fog may remain through late Sunday morning as winds turn out of the West. Cooler & drier air works in for Monday - dropping lows into the teens at the start of the work week. Highs are only expected to top out near 30°F.

Much of next week looks quiet! A mixture of sunshine & clouds is expected. Highs will climb from the upper 30′s into the 40′s from Tuesday - Thursday. Pleasant weather continues into next weekend.

