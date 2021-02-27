Advertisement

Ice Age Trail one step closer to joining National Park System

Ice Age Trail Map, National Parks Service
Ice Age Trail Map, National Parks Service(National Parks Service)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Ice Age Trail is one step closer to becoming a part of the National Park System after a bipartisan bill was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives Friday.

According to a news release, this move would give the Ice Age Trail improved management resources and access to federal funding.

Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan said the move would protect the trail for decades to come.

“I am proud to pass this bipartisan amendment to support and invest in Wisconsin’s cherished and wonderous Ice Age Trail,” Pocan said.

Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman pointed out that not only is the trail beautiful, it also contributes about $255 million each year to state and local economies.

“As a lifelong Wisconsinite, I am proud to be from a state with such a beautiful natural environment,” Grothman said. “One of the Badger State’s crown jewels is the Ice Age Trail, which travels through 31 counties.”

The House of Representatives passed the amendment with a 229-198 vote. It will travel to the Senate next for consideration.

The 1,200-mile long trail travels through 31 counties and attracts nearly 1.2 million visitors annually.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound

Latest News

Keith Wolf was shot and killed in his Columbia County home in 2019
Mother of Keith Wolf had ‘tears of joy,’ as detectives said they had a suspect in son’s homicide
A Waunakee teacher solves a math problem for his students.
Waunakee and Sun Prairie School Districts will hold vaccine clinics for educators, staff next week
Mineral Point finishes as Division 4 state runner-ups
Madison’s developing South Side hub location to be announced in the coming weeks
Madison’s developing South Side hub location to be announced in the coming weeks