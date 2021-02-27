Johnson & Johnson Vaccine passes critical step towards approval; how soon could doses arrive in Wisconsin?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Once Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine officially secures emergency authorization, things are expected to move quickly.

Vaccine providers like UW Health say first shipments of the new vaccine could go out as early as next week.

Friday, FDA staff endorsed J&J’s vaccine for emergency use, a critical step in getting it on the market as the third coronavirus vaccine.

Effectiveness, storage, and dosage are three ways the new vaccine candidate differs from Pfizer and Moderna.

“Johnson & Johnson has said that they can produce up to 20 million doses in the month of March. If you look at the Wisconsin proportion of that, that’s 350,000 or so doses that would come to WI that wouldn’t have otherwise been there,” said UW-Health’s Dr. Matt Anderson.

Along the way, the new vaccine could help issues of supply and demand for Wisconsin’s vaccine distribution and make things run smoothly on other fronts.

Health officials say J&J’s vaccine can be stored up to three months at refrigerator temperatures, making it easier to handle than the other vaccines, which need to be stored in freezers.

Despite the benefits, there are some differences local health experts say they’re following.

“That full immunity benefit isn’t realized until day 28 so that’s something different and we’ll have to continue to talk about the differences and things that are unique with it,” said Dr. Anderson.

Official emergency use authorization could come by the end of this weekend. Right now we still don’t know exactly how this new vaccine Wisconsin’s vaccine distribution or which vaccinators will get the new J&J doses. Those decisions are left up to DHS.

