Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine passes critical step towards approval; how soon could doses arrive in Wisconsin?

Health officials say things are expected to move quickly.
By Tajma Hall
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Once Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine officially secures emergency authorization, things are expected to move quickly.

Vaccine providers like UW Health say first shipments of the new vaccine could go out as early as next week.

Friday, FDA staff endorsed J&J’s vaccine for emergency use, a critical step in getting it on the market as the third coronavirus vaccine.

Effectiveness, storage, and dosage are three ways the new vaccine candidate differs from Pfizer and Moderna.

“Johnson & Johnson has said that they can produce up to 20 million doses in the month of March. If you look at the Wisconsin proportion of that, that’s 350,000 or so doses that would come to WI that wouldn’t have otherwise been there,” said UW-Health’s Dr. Matt Anderson.

Along the way, the new vaccine could help issues of supply and demand for Wisconsin’s vaccine distribution and make things run smoothly on other fronts.

Health officials say J&J’s vaccine can be stored up to three months at refrigerator temperatures, making it easier to handle than the other vaccines, which need to be stored in freezers.

Despite the benefits, there are some differences local health experts say they’re following.

“That full immunity benefit isn’t realized until day 28 so that’s something different and we’ll have to continue to talk about the differences and things that are unique with it,” said Dr. Anderson.

Official emergency use authorization could come by the end of this weekend. Right now we still don’t know exactly how this new vaccine Wisconsin’s vaccine distribution or which vaccinators will get the new J&J doses. Those decisions are left up to DHS.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound

Latest News

Clubhouse director Brad Schlough stands in front of the Yahara House, as he prepares to welcome...
Yahara House revives connection for people with mental illness, fighting isolating effects of COVID-19
A Waunakee teacher solves a math problem for his students.
Waunakee and Sun Prairie School Districts will hold vaccine clinics for educators, staff next week
Post-COVID hair loss patient Kelly Ryan shows how much hair she currently loses in one shower
Another COVID side effect: hair loss, Madison woman shares devastating experience
The NBC15 Vaccine Team is getting answers to your questions about auto-immune diseases and the...
Vaccine Team Q&A: Should I get the vaccine if I have an autoimmune disease?