Lake Mills defeats Aquinas for first ever state championship
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in program history, Lake Mills girl’s basketball team are WIAA State Champions.
Defeating the top-seeded Aquinas Blugolds 78-67, Lake Mills claimed the WIAA Division 3 state tile. The 11-point victory also ended Aquinas’ bid for a third-straight state championship.
The L-Cats jumped out to a 22-15 lead over Aquinas and never looked back, taking a 38-23 lead into half.
Lake Mills’ size advantage over Aquinas played dividends as a 54-38 lead with 12 minutes remaining in the game was then carried to the final 11-point victory.
