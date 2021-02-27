Lake Mills defeats Aquinas for first ever state championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in program history, Lake Mills girl’s basketball team are WIAA State Champions.

Defeating the top-seeded Aquinas Blugolds 78-67, Lake Mills claimed the WIAA Division 3 state tile. The 11-point victory also ended Aquinas’ bid for a third-straight state championship.

The L-Cats jumped out to a 22-15 lead over Aquinas and never looked back, taking a 38-23 lead into half.

Lake Mills’ size advantage over Aquinas played dividends as a 54-38 lead with 12 minutes remaining in the game was then carried to the final 11-point victory.

FINAL: @LcatsAthletics are your D3 state champions as they too #Aquinas 78-67!! Lake Mills has five score in double figures.



AQ:



Donarski - 27

Weisbrod - 22



LM:



Guerrero - 21

Lamke - 14

Will - 13

Rowin - 12

Wagner - 12#wisgb pic.twitter.com/ajZivk1pMA — Sean Maloney (@ItsSeanMaloney) February 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.