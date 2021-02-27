Advertisement

Lake Mills defeats Aquinas for first ever state championship

(WSAW)
By George Balekji
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in program history, Lake Mills girl’s basketball team are WIAA State Champions.

Defeating the top-seeded Aquinas Blugolds 78-67, Lake Mills claimed the WIAA Division 3 state tile. The 11-point victory also ended Aquinas’ bid for a third-straight state championship.

The L-Cats jumped out to a 22-15 lead over Aquinas and never looked back, taking a 38-23 lead into half.

Lake Mills’ size advantage over Aquinas played dividends as a 54-38 lead with 12 minutes remaining in the game was then carried to the final 11-point victory.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Matthew Jones
Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound

Latest News

Mineral Point finishes as Division 4 state runner-ups
MMSD cancels all sports competitions, events through April 4
Wisconsin Volleyball pausing activities due to COVID-19 cases within the program
Milwaukee Bucks release second half of regular season schedule