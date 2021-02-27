Advertisement

Light Wintry Mix

Little to any problems expected
Snow continues to melt.
By Brian Doogs
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Mild temperatures continue this weekend, but it will come with a catch. Two low pressure systems will swing through the area giving us a chance of a wintry mix. The good news is that the timing is working in our favor to primarily be during the overnight hours of Friday into Saturday and Saturday into Sunday. Both systems will be moisture starved with only enough precipitation to get the ground wet or perhaps a slushy coating of snow. Highs this weekend will be in the lower 40s with overnight lows into the lower 30s.

High pressure moves in early next week in what will start a beautiful stretch of weather. Plenty of sunshine in the forecast throughout next week. Temperatures will start out seasonable with highs into the lower 30s and climb through the week into the middle and upper 40s. No big weathermakers expected through at least the end of the week.

Overnight lows will remain below freezing, so be on the lookout for refreezing each and every night along with the potential of patchy fog.

