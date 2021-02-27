Advertisement

Look up! Here are the can’t miss astronomical events this March

Stargazers will want to mark their calendars.
By James Parish
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get ready to mark your calendars, stargazers! Here is a list of events you’re going to want to check out in the night sky this January.

Astronomical Events - March
Astronomical Events - March(WMTV NBC15)

Jupiter-Mercury Conjunction - March 5

The largest and smallest planets in the solar system will appear side-by-side in the morning hours before sunrise during the first days of March.

An hour or two before sunrise on March 5, the conjunction of Jupiter-Mercury conjunction will occur. A conjunction is the moment of minimum separation between two objects as viewed by Earth.

Jupiter will be the brighter of the two on the right and Mercury will be the fainter planet on the left in the southeastern sky.

Jupiter-Mercury Conjunction - March 5
Jupiter-Mercury Conjunction - March 5(WMTV NBC15)

Jupiter and Mercury will not appear this close together again until March 21, 2022.

Spring Equinox - March 20

The spring equinox marks the start of spring. Spring officially begins on March 20 at 4:47 a.m.

Equinox is derived from two Latin words - aequus (equal) and nox (night). In Latin, equinox means equal nights.

On the day of the equinox, the Earth’s axis is tilted neither towards nor away from the sun, so the sun’s rays are directly over the equator.

There will be about the same amount of daytime and nighttime. The daylength will continue to increase until June 20, which is the date of the summer solstice and the start of summer.

Equinox Explainer
Equinox Explainer(WMTV NBC15)

Full Worm Moon - March 28

The final weekend of the March will feature the full worm moon.

According to the The Old Farmer’s Almanac, March’s full is thought to be named after the worms that emerge from the warming spring soil.

The full moon will rise on the evening of March 28.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing after walking away from American Family Children’s Hospital

Latest News

Spring-like Saturday; Wintry mix Saturday night into Sunday
Tonight's Full Moon is also referred to as the Snow Moon.
Snow Moon rises this Weekend
Mild temperatures are expected for today, and through the upcoming weekend. Plenty of sunshine...
Mild Temperatures and Sunshine this Weekend
Minor accumulation of snow is likely Friday night. It is our only chance of precipitation over...
One Chance of Snow as We Head Toward the Weekend