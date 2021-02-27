Look up! Here are the can’t miss astronomical events this March

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get ready to mark your calendars, stargazers! Here is a list of events you’re going to want to check out in the night sky this January.

Jupiter-Mercury Conjunction - March 5

The largest and smallest planets in the solar system will appear side-by-side in the morning hours before sunrise during the first days of March.

An hour or two before sunrise on March 5, the conjunction of Jupiter-Mercury conjunction will occur. A conjunction is the moment of minimum separation between two objects as viewed by Earth.

Jupiter will be the brighter of the two on the right and Mercury will be the fainter planet on the left in the southeastern sky.

Jupiter and Mercury will not appear this close together again until March 21, 2022.

Spring Equinox - March 20

The spring equinox marks the start of spring. Spring officially begins on March 20 at 4:47 a.m.

Equinox is derived from two Latin words - aequus (equal) and nox (night). In Latin, equinox means equal nights.

On the day of the equinox, the Earth’s axis is tilted neither towards nor away from the sun, so the sun’s rays are directly over the equator.

There will be about the same amount of daytime and nighttime. The daylength will continue to increase until June 20, which is the date of the summer solstice and the start of summer.

Full Worm Moon - March 28

The final weekend of the March will feature the full worm moon.

According to the The Old Farmer’s Almanac, March’s full is thought to be named after the worms that emerge from the warming spring soil.

The full moon will rise on the evening of March 28.

