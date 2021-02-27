Lower your risk of heart disease by eating more seafood

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Heart Association suggests eating two (3-oz.) servings of seafood weekly to reduce your risk of heart disease.

“Fish and seafood have some great nutrients that we don’t find in great abundance in other foods,” said Hy-Vee dietitian Andrea Miller.

Omega-3 fatty acids are an essential nutrient as our body needs to obtain them from food.

Fatty fish also contains selenium, vitamin D, and are an excellent source of protein. Fish is also lower in saturated fat and generally lower in sodium compared to other animal protein sources.

“All of that combined makes it really good for our heart,” said Miller.

Fatty fish include salmon, albacore tuna, mackerel, lake trout, herring, and sardines.

“Those varieties are going to give us that good solid source of Omega 3 fatty acids, but then other fish and seafood still provide some of the vitamins and nutrients that fatty fish contains,” said Miller.

Sriracha Salmon Grains and Greens Bowl

INGREDIENTS

For the salmon:

2 (3-ounce) salmon filets, skin removed

Zest and juice of 1 lime

1 tablespoon sriracha sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

½ teaspoon sea salt

For the bowls:

2 teaspoons cooking oil, coconut oil or butter

2 slices pineapple, fresh or canned in 100% juice

½ cup white or yellow corn, frozen

1 cup cooked grains, such as: rice, quinoa, farro, mixed grains

2 to 3 cups fresh greens, such as: lettuce, arugula, spinach, mixed greens

Mango or pineapple salsa, home-made or store bought

Cilantro and additional lime juice and zest for serving, if desired

DIRECTIONS

1. In a shallow dish whisk together the lime juice, sriracha, brown sugar and salt.

2. Add the salmon and grate the lime zest evenly over the filets, using a fork turn salmon back and form in mixture to coat. Allow to sit about 20 minutes, or while you get the rest of the ingredients together. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

3. Place salmon on a baking sheet lined with parchment or sprayed with cooking spray.

4. Roast in the oven for 16 minutes. Salmon is done when it flakes apart easily in the center by gently pulling apart with two forks.

5. Meanwhile heat oil or butter in a medium skillet, and cook pineapple and corn until starting to brown, about 6-8 minutes. Remove from heat.

6. To assemble bowls, layer each by placing ½ cup cooked grains in each bowl, followed by 1 to 1 ½ cup greens, half of the pineapple/corn mixture, a piece of cooked salmon and topped with salsa. Sprinkle with fresh cilantro and fresh lime zest and juice if desired.

