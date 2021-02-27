Madison marketing agency announces scholarships to support aspiring professionals of color in marketing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following recent calls for racial and social justice, Hiebing—Madison’s largest marketing agency—has announced two scholarships to support aspiring professionals of color in the marketing industry.

Hiebing says they have found it extremely challenging to recruit Black talent. The agency cited a report that indicates Black residents make up less than seven percent of Dane County’s population. The scholarships are meant to be a step towards providing racial equity across the marketing industry.

“The Black Lives Matter movement showed that it’s not enough for businesses like ours to be a welcoming environment for people of color,” said Dave Florin, CEO of Hiebing. “As the largest agency in Madison, we need to attract Black talent to our city and provide them paths to success within our organization. We hope supporting underserved students on their higher education journey will lead to fundamental change in the professional makeup of our own agency and Madison’s professional community as a whole. If other businesses across the city join us, we can make real, lasting change in our industry by granting Black talent the same access to opportunities that we’ve been fortunate enough to experience.”

The first scholarship—valued at $40,000—will benefit Madison College students pursuing degrees in graphic design, visual storytelling, web and digital media design or web and interactive design.

The second scholarship—valued at $300,000— is a Chancellor’s Scholarship for the School of Journalism & Mass Communication, benefiting UW Madison students. A percentage of the total will be gifted to individuals each year.

“We are very excited to work with Hiebing to create opportunities for racial and social justice within the School of Journalism and Mass Communication,” said director Hernando Rojas. “This Chancellor’s Scholarship will help us attract, retain and contribute to the professional flourishing of underrepresented groups in the communications field. We are thankful for the support and happy to take this challenge to the next level.”

Hiebing hopes to create opportunities for underserved students and inspire others in Madison’s business community to use their resources to do the same.

