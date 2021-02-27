Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A man is dead after crashing his pickup truck into a Sun Prairie pizzeria early Saturday morning, according to police.

Sun Prairie police say their department received a report of a vehicle crashing into Anna’s Pizza at 1609 W. Main St. around 6:43 a.m. Officers responded to the scene along with the Sun Prairie Fire Department and Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Services.

Once on the scene, authorities found a pickup truck fully inside of the business. Police say the driver was transported to a local medical facility, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash, but they believe the driver may have suffered a significant medical event prior to the crash.

Anna’s Pizza was closed at the time of the crash, and no other individuals were involved or injured. Authorities have not released the name of the driver at this time.

