Mineral Point finishes as Division 4 state runner-ups

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In just their second ever appearance in state, Mineral Point girl’s basketball is leaving with hardware for the second time, just not the golden ball that they earned in 2016.

After a second half shootout, the Pointers fell to Mishicot 70-66 as the top-seed in the division won its first ever state title.

Ella Chambers led Mineral Pointer with 20 points while Kennedy Wenger had 15 as well. Mallory Lindsey totaled 11 points herself.

Mineral Point Pointers, the Division 4 state runner-up #wisgb pic.twitter.com/YFAbINgKOt — Norbert Durst (@NorbertDurst) February 27, 2021

