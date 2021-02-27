Advertisement

Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19

By KSDK Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KSDK) - A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their bed, reportedly from COVID-19.

“It’s really a terrible, tragic thing,” their neighbor Chuck Duy said.

St. Louis County police say the 11-year-old made the discovery on Thursday. Both her mother and father were in their 40′s.

“Supposedly she had gone to the hospital,” Duy said, speaking about the girl’s mother. “They thought that she had a stroke, but I guess maybe it was due to the Covid.”

Duy says he spoke with a relative of the family. He said the mother had tested positive for the virus at the hospital and then was sent home. There she quarantined with her husband who had also tested positive.

The couple stayed in their bedroom in the house’s basement, according to Duy. Neighbors say it was there the couple’s daughter, their only child, found them.

“To lose both parents at one time, you know, for an 11-year-old, it’s really tragic,” Duy said. “We’re praying for them. They were the nicest people. We’re so happy they moved into the neighborhood.”

St. Louis police say there is no reason to believe any foul play was involved.

Copyright 2021 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing after walking away from American Family Children’s Hospital

Latest News

Deadly crash
Woman dead, others injured following Juneau County crash
A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their...
Girl finds parents dead in bed from COVID-19 in Missouri
The coffin of Captain Sir Tom Moore is carried by members of the Armed Forces during his...
WWII plane fly-past honors Captain Tom Moore at funeral
Shots fired calls and shooting incidents have more than doubled year-to-year.
Beloit PD: Man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound