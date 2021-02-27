Advertisement

Mother of Keith Wolf had ‘tears of joy,’ as detectives said they had a suspect in son’s homicide

Keith Wolf was shot and killed in his Columbia County home in 2019(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOWN OF LEEDS, Wis. (WMTV) - “I thought it was going to be a cold case.”

The mother of a Town of Leeds man who was shot and killed in his home in 2019 said she had “tears of joy” and hugged detectives when they told her they had a suspect in her son’s homicide.

On Sept. 27, 2019, 35-year-old Keith Wolf was spending time with his wife and young daughter in their home when he heard a noise coming from the basement shortly after 9:00 p.m. When Keith went down to the basement to investigate, he was shot and killed.

Keith Wolf’s mother Mary Eisele said that more than anything, she is thankful.

“That’s the closest to forgiving I can get right now, because they’re losing a husband and a father too,” Eisele said of the suspect’s family.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Jason Kijewski Thursday in connection to the homicide, but has not formally charged him yet.

Kijewski was taken to the Columbia County Jail and will remain there while he waits for his initial court appearance. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said they found evidence during a search of Kijewski’s residence, including a gun they believe was used to kill Wolf.

Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said he will hold a press conference next week on the investigation and will also release a criminal complaint.

