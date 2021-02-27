Advertisement

Overture Center hosts free online International Fest

This year, there will be pre-recorded performances and cultural spotlights.
This year, there will be pre-recorded performances and cultural spotlights.
This year, there will be pre-recorded performances and cultural spotlights.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Overture Center hosts free online International Fest

For the past 40 years, International Festival has served as an opportunity to celebrate the rich cultural heritage within Dane County. This year, enjoy pre-recorded performances, cooking demonstrations, cultural spotlights and more by artists who call the Madison area home.

“It’s been a great way to showcase all of the amazing talents and the arts and culture that we have in Dane County,” said Alanna Medearis, the Director of Education and Community Engagement for the Overture Center. “Right now, it’s so important to be able to showcase those traditions and amplify those voices.”

In addition, the festival includes an international online market where visitors can find numerous “booths” full of treasures and gifts for sale.

Visitors can explore cultures around the world by clicking links on an interactive map. More than 15 cultures are represented in International Festival 2021, including Bolivia, Brazil, China, Cuba, Egypt, Germany, Ghana, Greece, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Philippines, Russia, Spain, Taiwan and West Africa.

Content will be available online through Friday, March 5.

To register, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing after walking away from American Family Children’s Hospital

Latest News

Lake Mills defeats Aquinas for first ever state championship
Clubhouse director Brad Schlough stands in front of the Yahara House, as he prepares to welcome...
Yahara House revives connection for people with mental illness, fighting isolating effects of COVID-19
Yahara House 10p
Yahara House revives connection for people with mental illness, fighting isolating effects of COVID
Vax Q & A 2/26
Vax Q & A 2/26