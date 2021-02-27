MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Overture Center hosts free online International Fest

For the past 40 years, International Festival has served as an opportunity to celebrate the rich cultural heritage within Dane County. This year, enjoy pre-recorded performances, cooking demonstrations, cultural spotlights and more by artists who call the Madison area home.

“It’s been a great way to showcase all of the amazing talents and the arts and culture that we have in Dane County,” said Alanna Medearis, the Director of Education and Community Engagement for the Overture Center. “Right now, it’s so important to be able to showcase those traditions and amplify those voices.”

In addition, the festival includes an international online market where visitors can find numerous “booths” full of treasures and gifts for sale.

Visitors can explore cultures around the world by clicking links on an interactive map. More than 15 cultures are represented in International Festival 2021, including Bolivia, Brazil, China, Cuba, Egypt, Germany, Ghana, Greece, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Philippines, Russia, Spain, Taiwan and West Africa.

Content will be available online through Friday, March 5.

To register, click HERE.

