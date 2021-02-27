Platteville PD: Fight in Walmart parking lot, man found with stab wound

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Platteville police are investigating after they found a man with a stab wound following a report of a fight in a Walmart parking lot.

Police were responding to a report of a fight at the parking lot around 9:15 p.m Friday when they received a second call, reporting a man was injured in the Menards parking lot.

Once on the scene, officers found a man with a stab wound to the torso and a “significant injury of an unknown nature” to his leg. The man was transported to Southwest Health for treatment.

After some investigation, authorities determined the two events were related. Police say there is not a threat to the community, as those involved know each other.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police ask anyone who witnessed the incidents in the Walmart or Menards parking lots to contact the Platteville Police Department at 608-348-2313.

