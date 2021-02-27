Advertisement

Platteville PD: Fight in Walmart parking lot, man found with stab wound

(Storyblocks)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Platteville police are investigating after they found a man with a stab wound following a report of a fight in a Walmart parking lot.

Police were responding to a report of a fight at the parking lot around 9:15 p.m Friday when they received a second call, reporting a man was injured in the Menards parking lot.

Once on the scene, officers found a man with a stab wound to the torso and a “significant injury of an unknown nature” to his leg. The man was transported to Southwest Health for treatment.

After some investigation, authorities determined the two events were related. Police say there is not a threat to the community, as those involved know each other.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police ask anyone who witnessed the incidents in the Walmart or Menards parking lots to contact the Platteville Police Department at 608-348-2313.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing after walking away from American Family Children’s Hospital

Latest News

Spring-like Saturday; Wintry mix Saturday night into Sunday
The House passed a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package early Saturday morning.
Wisconsin lawmakers release statements on COVID relief bill
Lake Mills defeats Aquinas for first ever state championship
Clubhouse director Brad Schlough stands in front of the Yahara House, as he prepares to welcome...
Yahara House revives connection for people with mental illness, fighting isolating effects of COVID-19