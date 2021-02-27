UW Platteville residence hall up for sale

RICHLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - A University of Wisconsin - Platteville residence hall was listed for sale this week by Campus View Corporation, due to unprecedented financial circumstances.

The Campus View Residence Hall includes four buildings with a maximum capacity of up to 146 students. The residence hall is located near the University of Wisconsin - Platteville Richland campus at 23397 US-14.

According to a release, the Campus View board of directors decided to sell the residence after the Foundation was forced to spend a significant amount of unrestricted funds given by donors to keep the Campus View doors open.

“Our primary responsibility is to be good stewards of every donation the Foundation receives and to thoughtfully support the students of our great campus for many years to come,” says Terry Sebranek, Richland County Campus Foundation President.

The Campus View Corporation Board is in search of a buyer who will continue to offer housing for students. The Board plans to review all offers to ensure responsible use of the residence hall.

“A new owner will be able to improve the facility, generate an income stream while renting units to the general public and at the same time, preserve spaces for students,” says Sebranek. “Students will continue to have a quality housing opportunity directly across from campus.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.