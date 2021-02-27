Warmest weekend of the year so far

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Saturday! The last weekend of February is going to be spring-like. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees on Saturday and in the lower to mid 40s on Sunday. Temperatures are not typically this warm until the middle or the end of March. After a brief cooldown on Monday, temperatures will quickly warm above normal next week.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

A wintry mix moved through the area Friday evening into Friday night. With temperatures near or below freezing, slick spots on the roads can’t be ruled out. Widespread travel impacts are not expected because much of the area did not see much more than a dusting of snow. Watch out for areas of fog Saturday morning. The fog could be thick in spots. Any fog that develops Saturday morning should be gone by 8 or 9 a.m.

Saturday Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Saturday could wind being the warmest day of the year so far. There is a chance a few places could hit 50 degrees for the first time this year. The forecast high for Madison is 47 degrees. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is 35 degrees. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny. The wind will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Saturday's Highs (WMTV NBC15)

A strong storm system will impact the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. This system will bring in a chance of a wintry mix of rain and snow. Little to no snowfall accumulations and travel impacts are expected. There will be a greater threat of snowfall accumulations and travel impacts across central and northern Wisconsin. Lows Saturday night into Sunday will be in the lower 30s.

Snowfall Potential Saturday - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Scattered rain and snow showers will be possible Sunday morning. Any chance for precipitation on Sunday will be likely end late in the morning or early in the afternoon. The sky will start to clear Sunday afternoon. Sunday will be mild and breezy. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Expect a southwest wind becoming northwesterly at 10-20 mph on Sunday. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph.

A cold front will slide through Sunday night into Monday morning. This front will knock down our temperatures. Lows Sunday night into Monday morning will be near or just below 20 degrees. Single-digit wind chills will be possible Monday morning.

Monday will be the coldest day next week. High temperatures will be near or above 40 degrees Tuesday through Friday. Keep in mind, temperatures will drop below freezing during the overnights. Right now, most of next week looks quiet with little to no precipitation.

Forecast Highs- Madison (WMTV NBC15)

February 27 Ski Report & Forecast

Ski Report - February 27 (WMTV NBC15)

Ski Resort Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

