Waunakee and Sun Prairie School Districts will hold vaccine clinics for educators, staff next week

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie and Waunakee School Districts aren’t wasting any time getting their staff the COVID-19 vaccine.

The districts have been working with SSM Health/Dean Healthcare since January to set up a one-day vaccination clinic to administer the first dose to all district staff.

The Waunakee Community School District will hold its clinic on Mar. 2.

“This is an added level of protection,” Supt. Randy Guttenberg of the Waunakee Community School District said. “The vaccine is a big part of that as we look at further reopening plans and our staff working with students.”

The Sun Prairie School District will hold its own clinic, three days later, on Mar. 5.

“I think it’s a peace of mind,” Nick Reichhoff, Dir. of Operations for the Sun Prairie School District said. “I think our educators are working hard and want the kids to be learning in person, I think they crave that interaction with students that you can only really get in person.”

Every district employee is eligible to get the first dose; from teachers to administrators, bus drivers and crossing guards.

Currently, it is not mandatory for any employee in either district to receive the vaccine. Reichhoff said an informal survey shows around 1,200 of Sun Prairie District staff say they’re interested in getting their first dose. That’s about 85% of staff.

No matter what staff decides, these administrators are just glad to finally give employees the option.

“for us, it’s very important and something we’re committed to, to provide as a support for our staff who work with our kids every day,” Guttenberg said.

“It’s a great feeling to know that we can offer this to our staff,” Reichhoff said.

