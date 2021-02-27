Advertisement

Wisconsin lawmakers release statements on COVID relief bill

The House passed a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package early Saturday morning.(Source: CNN)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The House passed a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package on Saturday, 219-212, that includes $1,400 checks for most Americans and billions of dollars for schools, state and local governments and businesses.

Wisconsin lawmakers are divided on the COVID-19 relief bill.

Representative Mark Pocan voted for the proposal and tweeted his support after the bill passed early Saturday morning.

Representative Ron Kind also voted yes and shared a statement saying he believes the bill will help Wisconsinites facing challenges due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Republicans are overwhelmingly against the bill and are raising concerns that the spending is vastly more than necessary and designed to advance policy priorities that go beyond helping Americans get through the pandemic.

Congressman Bryan Steil, who voted nay, released this statement:

Representative Scott Fitzgerald also voted against the bill and released the following statement:

