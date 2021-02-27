Wisconsin lawmakers release statements on COVID relief bill

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The House passed a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package on Saturday, 219-212, that includes $1,400 checks for most Americans and billions of dollars for schools, state and local governments and businesses.

Wisconsin lawmakers are divided on the COVID-19 relief bill.

Representative Mark Pocan voted for the proposal and tweeted his support after the bill passed early Saturday morning.

We just passed COVID relief that gets checks to the American people, invests in vaccine distribution & testing, ensures schools have the resources to open safely, expands food assistance, protects frontline workers & raises the minimum wage.



Lot more left to do—let’s do it. — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) February 27, 2021

Representative Ron Kind also voted yes and shared a statement saying he believes the bill will help Wisconsinites facing challenges due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“This legislation is a direct reflection of what people back home want Congress to do, and we are working to meet the urgency of this moment. The American Rescue Plan will deliver much-needed aid to families and small businesses across the state, ramp up vaccine production, help us beat the COVID-19 virus, and get our economy back on track. Time is of the essence, and Wisconsinites need relief now.”

Republicans are overwhelmingly against the bill and are raising concerns that the spending is vastly more than necessary and designed to advance policy priorities that go beyond helping Americans get through the pandemic.

Congressman Bryan Steil, who voted nay, released this statement:

“The Biden Bailout Bill includes $350 billion to bailout fiscally irresponsible states like Illinois and only a fraction of the total funding will go towards coronavirus relief. Of the billions of dollars included in this bill for education, none of it is tied to reopening and only five percent of this money will be spent this year. Our country needs targeted relief, not a liberal wish list,”

Representative Scott Fitzgerald also voted against the bill and released the following statement:

“The Democrats’ continue to show just how out of touch they are with everyday Americans. Students need schools to reopen; small businesses need to stay open; and workers need the opportunity to go to work. Unlike the CARES Act, which delivered legitimate relief, this bill does little to address the current and immediate needs of Wisconsinites.”

