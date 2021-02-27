Woman dead, others injured following Juneau County crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One woman is dead following a two vehicle crash in Juneau County early Saturday morning.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office says authorities were notified of a two vehicle crash on STH 58 near Dune Road in Germantown Township just before 7 a.m.

Upon initial investigation, deputies say one driver—a woman—died as a result of the crash. Individuals in the other vehicle involved suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to a release.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities have not released the name of the woman at this time, as they are working to notify the family.

The sheriff’s says they were assisted by New Lisbon Police Department, Necedah Fire Department, Mauston Ambulance, Camp Douglas Ambulance and the Juneau Count Medical Examiners Office.

