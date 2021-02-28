Advertisement

5 injured in Milwaukee shootings over less than 3-hour span

Police lights
Police lights
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Five people were injured in multiple shootings that happened in Milwaukee over a less than three-hour span. There was no immediate word on arrests.

The first shooting happened at 8:06 a.m. Saturday, when multiple suspects fired several shots outside and hit two men, ages 50 and 39. Less than 30 minutes later, a 39-year-old man walked into a hospital after another shooting for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

At 10:12 a.m., a 30-year-old man was seriously injured in another shooting, and just five minutes later, another shooting sent a 40-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking the public for information in all of the incidents.

