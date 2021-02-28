Advertisement

55-year-old woman arrested for 8th OWI

Police said they found Ellen Oswald trying to dig her vehicle out of a snow bank while not wearing shoes or socks.
(WCAX)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Dept. (MPD) tentatively arrested a 55-year-old women for her 8th OWI Friday night.

According to an incident report, MPD responded to a vehicle stuck in a snow bank on the 1400 block of Pleasure Drive.

Upon arrival, police said they found Ellen Oswald trying to dig her vehicle out of a snow bank while not wearing shoes or socks. Officials noted the vehicle was still in gear and the tires were spinning.

MPD said Oswald was tentatively arrested on the following charges after getting a medical clearance: OWI 8th offense, operating while revoked, bail jumping, warrant for 7th offense OMVWI and warrant for bail jumping.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe

Latest News

No. 5 sweeps Ohio State behind hat trick by Cole Caufield
Illinois's Andre Curbelo drives past Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers during the first half of an NCAA...
No. 5 Illinois win 74-69 as Trice-led rally for No. 23 Wisconsin falls short
DeForest Arrowhead Boys basketball
DeForest punches first ticket to state since 2012 with win over Arrowhead
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe