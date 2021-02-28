55-year-old woman arrested for 8th OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Dept. (MPD) tentatively arrested a 55-year-old women for her 8th OWI Friday night.

According to an incident report, MPD responded to a vehicle stuck in a snow bank on the 1400 block of Pleasure Drive.

Upon arrival, police said they found Ellen Oswald trying to dig her vehicle out of a snow bank while not wearing shoes or socks. Officials noted the vehicle was still in gear and the tires were spinning.

MPD said Oswald was tentatively arrested on the following charges after getting a medical clearance: OWI 8th offense, operating while revoked, bail jumping, warrant for 7th offense OMVWI and warrant for bail jumping.

