American Family employees make a difference through Diaper Drive

By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over $6,000 of the $151,523 total of the NBC15 Diaper Drive was donated by American Family employees.

American Family’s philanthropic arm, “The Women’s Business Resource Group,” (WBRG) provides an outlet for women in the company to connect and learn from one another. WBRG challenged employees to an internal fundraising drive and said they would match the amount the employees raised.

American Family employees raised $3,062 and it was matched by WBRG to make the total $6,124. Their donation pushed the NBC15 Diaper Drive total over the $150,000 mark.

“A little impact on our end can have a huge impact on the families end... its a good reminder it doesn’t have to take a lot to make a big difference,” Megan Boswell of the American Family Women’s Business Resource Group said.

