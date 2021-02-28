Advertisement

Clouds clearing out tonight; Cooler start to the Week

Gusty winds (up to 35 mph) possible through early Monday morning. Lows drop into the teens.
Lows fall back into the teens Monday morning.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday wound up being dreary, yet warm. Temperatures managed to climb back into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. However, clearing was noted on satellite imagery farther West of Wisconsin. Cooler temperatures and gusty winds move in through tonight.

Lows fall into the teens Monday morning following the clearing cloud deck. However, clouds will quickly return Monday afternoon as a mid-level disturbance passes over the Badger State. A few flurries are expected with this wave. However, moisture will be dwindling throughout the day, so they may only arrive as a quick dusting for some parts of the area. No major accumulation is expected. Highs only reach the upper 20′s & lower 30′s.

Winds turn out of the southwest on Tuesday - allowing highs to climb back into the 40′s. Milder weather continues for much of the week with intermittent clouds breaking up the sunshine. Temperatures for the beginning of March appear to be well above-average!

