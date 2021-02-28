Advertisement

Dems seek probe of Illinois GOP lawmaker with militia decal

(John Minchillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Democratic county leaders are seeking an investigation of a Republican legislator from Illinois after he displayed a decal of an anti-government militia movement on his pickup truck parked at the U.S. Capitol during January’s deadly insurrection.

The Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association asked for the state investigation of state Rep. Chris Miller on Friday after photos surfaced of his truck with a sticker for the Three Percenters.

Miller, a cattle farmer in Oakland, denied involvement with the group. He was in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6. A day earlier his wife, freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, gave a speech quoting Adolf Hitler.  

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits

Latest News

“Hazardous device” found on person in Beaver Dam
Two people flee scene of car crash on foot
Police lights
5 injured in Milwaukee shootings over less than 3-hour span
Thick fog could impact traveling Sunday morning