DHS: More than 8 percent of Wisconsin population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 15 percent of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services whose updated data also indicates more than eight percent of residents have completed their vaccine series.

As of Sunday, Bayfield and Menominee Counties have the most people vaccinated against the virus. In Dane County 17.8 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 11 percent are fully vaccinated.

The majority of those vaccinated in the state are 65 and older, however, starting Monday, teachers and childcare workers will also be first in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to DHS 464 positive cases were confirmed Sunday. An additional 39 people were hospitalized. No new deaths were reported.

