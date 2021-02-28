Advertisement

“Hazardous device” found on person in Beaver Dam

(AP Images)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - A person is in custody after they were found to have a “hazardous device” on them, the Beaver Dam Police Department says.

According to the Department’s Facebook post, offers responded to the area of Kelly Circle and Riverview Dr. around 2:45 Saturday afternoon for a report of a suspicious person.

Upon investigation officers discovered person had a backpack contained a potentially hazardous device. BDPD did not specify what the device was, however, the person was detained, and the Hazardous Devices Unit of the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office was contacted to assist.

The BDPD says the Dane Co. HDU safely removed the device and destroyed it in a safe location.

The person was later arrested and taken to the Dodge Co. Jail.

The BDPD is still investigating but there is no further danger to the community.

