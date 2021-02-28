Advertisement

Madison Police investigate an armed robbery overnight

Police say one of the three suspects displayed a handgun and demanded cash.
(VNL)
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an armed robbery Sunday morning.

According to a incident report, around 2 a.m. on Moorland Road, a man stepped outside his home when three men approached the victim asking to use his cigarette lighter.

Madison police say, one of the suspects then displayed a handgun and demanded cash before leaving the scene.

Madison Police Department is currently investigating this incident. They asked that anyone who witnessed this incident or has information on it should call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

