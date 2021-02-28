MPD: Pregnant woman run over, car stolen in broad daylight at Kwik Trip

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A pregnant woman was run over by her car after a thief stole it from a gas station Sunday afternoon.

Madison police say they responded to the Kwik Trip at 7717 Mineral Point Road just before 12:30 p.m for a car theft. The 34-year-old pregnant woman told police she was filling up her tires with air when the thief entered her running vehicle.

The woman tried to get him out from the passenger side door, but the thief put the car in reverse and ran over her right leg and thigh, police say. The woman, who is 20 weeks pregnant, was transported for soft tissue injuries to her leg.

Police say the suspect escaped with the vehicle, and they are currently working to get video footage from the Kwik Trip. The suspect is described as a man around 6 feet tall, wearing all black and a gator style facemask.

