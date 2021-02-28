Advertisement

No. 5 sweeps Ohio State behind hat trick by Cole Caufield

(NBC15)
By George Balekji
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With two games left in their regular season after this weekend, Wisconsin men’s hockey is playing their best game at the most important time of year.

After a 2-1 overtime win on Friday, the Badgers left no doubt against Ohio State on Saturday with a 7-0 win.

Cole Caufield led the way with three goals, Ty Pelton-Byce had two goals and one assist and Linus Weissbach was the true team player with four assists on the day.

Cameron Rowe had 21 saves in the net for Wisconsin who outshot the Buckeyes 43-21.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe

Latest News

Illinois's Andre Curbelo drives past Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers during the first half of an NCAA...
No. 5 Illinois win 74-69 as Trice-led rally for No. 23 Wisconsin falls short
DeForest Arrowhead Boys basketball
DeForest punches first ticket to state since 2012 with win over Arrowhead
Watts’ OT goal clinches second straight WCHA regular season title for No. 1 Wisconsin
Lake Mills defeats Aquinas for first ever state championship