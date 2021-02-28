No. 5 sweeps Ohio State behind hat trick by Cole Caufield

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With two games left in their regular season after this weekend, Wisconsin men’s hockey is playing their best game at the most important time of year.

After a 2-1 overtime win on Friday, the Badgers left no doubt against Ohio State on Saturday with a 7-0 win.

Cole Caufield led the way with three goals, Ty Pelton-Byce had two goals and one assist and Linus Weissbach was the true team player with four assists on the day.

📽️: Hold on to your hats, Cole Caufield notched the hatty 🎩🎩🎩



🍎: Holloway, Kehrer pic.twitter.com/uHGnEtQEgl — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) February 27, 2021

Cameron Rowe had 21 saves in the net for Wisconsin who outshot the Buckeyes 43-21.

