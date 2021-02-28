No. 5 sweeps Ohio State behind hat trick by Cole Caufield
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With two games left in their regular season after this weekend, Wisconsin men’s hockey is playing their best game at the most important time of year.
After a 2-1 overtime win on Friday, the Badgers left no doubt against Ohio State on Saturday with a 7-0 win.
Cole Caufield led the way with three goals, Ty Pelton-Byce had two goals and one assist and Linus Weissbach was the true team player with four assists on the day.
Cameron Rowe had 21 saves in the net for Wisconsin who outshot the Buckeyes 43-21.
