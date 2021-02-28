On this day in 1904: State Capitol fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On this day in 1904, a fire destroyed the third Wisconsin State Capitol.

According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, the fire started around 2:30 a.m. on the second floor next to the assembly post office when woodwork was set on fire by a gas jet in a closet.

Madison firefighters and two Milwaukee companies battled the blaze for 18 hours.

Grand Army records and the stuffed form of Wisconsin’s Civil War Eagle, “Old Abe,” were among things lost in the fire. The losses were estimated to be between $800,000 and $1 million. No one died in the fire.

The structure was the third Wisconsin State Capitol building but only the second to be located in Madison.

Construction for the next Wisconsin State Capitol building began in 1906. It cost $7.5 million and the building still stands today as Wisconsin’s current State Capitol.

