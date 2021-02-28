Advertisement

Police arrest 3 for drunken driving in Milwaukee-area crash

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say three drunken drivers were involved in a crash in a south Milwaukee suburb.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. when a man driving a Ford F-250 pickup the wrong way on a four-lane highway in Mount Pleasant collided head-on with a motorist in a GMC Yukon.

Shortly thereafter, police say a man in a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox crashed into the pickup.

Authorities say 56-year-old Kraig Herbrechtsmeir, of Racine, was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

Thirty-three-year-old Christopher Sanchez,  of Racine, was charged with first offense OWI, Forty-five-year-old Herber Aguirre-Lopez, of Kenosha, was charged with third offense OWI.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

