Reedsburg girl’s basketball earns first Silver Ball in program history

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - From watching the 2012 team compete in state for the first time in program history to reaching a milestone of their own, Mark Simon’s group did not experience the result they wanted tonight but still took the program to new heights.

Falling to Notre Dame 68-56 in the WIAA Division 2 State Championship game, Reedsburg girl’s basketball earned it’s first ever runner-up finish at state in program history.

A shootout from the beginning, Notre Dame jumped out to a 11-5 lead before a Grace Benish three tied the game at 18. Then with the Beavers trailing by one with eight minutes left in the first half, Mahra Wieman chimed in from deep to take a 23-21 lead.

After Notre Dame took a 42-35 lead into halftime Reedsburg retook the lead when Trenna Cherney found Benish for another three. Cherney then scored herself to take a 48-47 lead.

The older of the two Cherney sisters on the Reedsburg roster, Trenna had another bucket with 11:30 to play to tie the game at 50.

Then Notre Dame’s size took over. Causing fits for Reedsburg defensively, ND closed the game on a 18-6 run to produce the final score.

Reedsburg finished with a 20-2 record and averaged 70.4 points per game this year.

A team without a single senior on its roster, Mark Simon returns his entire starting five, including all 10 juniors on the team.

Loved this move by Beavers head coach Mark Simon: Had his entire team come over and be the firs to lift up the silver ball. A lot of pride and excitement in that group for bringing a trophy back to Reedsburg for the first time in program history. @RAHSburg @goldenhillcows pic.twitter.com/3NbQIkqvDa — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) February 28, 2021

