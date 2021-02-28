Thick fog could impact traveling Sunday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Sunday morning! We are waking up to areas of fog across southcentral Wisconsin. The fog could be dense with visibilities less than a mile in spots. Most of the fog should be gone by 9 a.m. There is also a chance of light rain/drizzle. Freezing rain/drizzle is possible where temperatures have dropped below 32°. Slick spots can’t be ruled out this morning, manly on untreated roads/sidewalks. Any chance for freezing rain/drizzle will quickly come to an end around 8 a.m. this morning as temperatures warm above freezing. Any chance of rain should end by midday.

Travel Impacts - Sunday Morning (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, mild and windy. Temperatures will be top out in the lower to mid 40s. Expect a west wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts Sunday afternoon could be as high 30 mph. Wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s this afternoon.

Sunday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

The weather will turn cooler overnight into Monday morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper teens. The sky will start to clear Sunday evening, then more clouds will move back in Sunday night into Monday morning. Even though it’s not likely, a snow flurry can’t be ruled out Monday morning. No accumulations or travel impacts are expected.

Low Temperatures Sunday Night (WMTV NBC15)

Monday will be the coldest day this week. High temperatures will only be near 30 degrees. With a north wind at 5-15 mph, wind chills will be in the teens throughout the day. Monday will start out mostly cloudy. The clouds will slowly breakup throughout the day.

The chilly weather won’t be sticking around long. Temperatures will be back up above 40 degrees on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper Wednesday and Thursday and in the lower to mid 40s Friday and Saturday. Right now, the workweek week looks quiet with a lot of sunshine.

Temperature Trend - Madison Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

This warm stretch of weather will likely continue through the middle of March. The Climate Prediction Center is favoring above normal temperatures March 7 through March 13.

