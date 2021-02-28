Try out these air fryer beef recipes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you are the new owner of an air fryer or looking to test out some new recipes, Angie Horkan of the Wisconsin Beef Council has two meals to try.

Air Fryer Carne Asada Fries (Wisconsin Beef Council)

INGREDIENTS

8-12 oz Top Sirloin Steak

Frozen French fries

Shredded cheese or cotija cheese

Sour cream

Guacamole

Steak seasoning

DIRECTIONS

1. Pre-heat air fryer to 360 degrees.

2. Dry Sirloin Steak with paper towel and season liberally with your favorite steak rub or our Southwest-style dry rub. Spray a small amount of cooking spray on both sides of steak.

3. Cook steak at 360° F steak setting for 4 minutes; flip steak; cook additional 4 minutes or until 130° F for medium-rare. Remove from tray and let rest for 10 minutes on foil-covered plate.

4. Wipe tray clean with a paper towel and add French fries. Cook at air fryer recommended setting, stopping halfway through to shake the basket.

5. Top French fries with shredded cheese. If using cotija cheese, wait until after step 8 to add cheese.

6. Dice Sirloin Steak into small pieces and place on top of cheese.

7. Cook for 30-60 seconds on air fry setting to melt cheese.

8. Remove from basket and add your favorite toppings.

Air Fryer Ginger Sesame Beef with Green Beans (Wisconsin Beef Council)

INGREDIENTS

1-1 ½ lbs. Skirt Steak, sliced into ¼ in. slices

2 Tbsp. lite rice vinegar

¾ cup low sodium soy sauce

3 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 Tbsp. sesame oil

1 Tbsp. ginger, grated

1 Tbsp. garlic powder

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 tsp. red chile flakes

2 Tbsp. sesame seeds, divided

1 lb. fresh green beans, trimmed and washed

1 carrot, grated

DIRECTIONS

In a medium-sized bowl, whisk to combine rice vinegar, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, ginger, garlic powder, and vegetable oil. Place Sirloin strips and green beans in 2 separate food-safe plastic bags. Split the marinade in half between the beef and green beans. Add 1 Tbsp. of sesame seeds to the bag of beef. Add red chile flakes to the bag of green beans. Close both bags securely then ensure contents are well coated with marinade by massaging or lightly shaking bags. Marinate in the refrigerator for 10 to 30 minutes. Remove beef and green beans from bags. Discard the marinade from the beef bag. Reserve marinade from green beans, as desired for additional sauce after cooking.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.