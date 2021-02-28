Two people flee scene of car crash on foot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people fled the scene of a crash on Rimrock Rd. Sunday afternoon, according the Dane County Dispatch.

The crash occurred at 12:49 p.m. on US 12/18 Eastbound at Rimrock Rd. According to Dispatch it is unknown how many cars are invovled and if anyone is injured. Dispatch did confirm that two people fled the scene on foot.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimates all three right lanes will be closed for an hour.

This is a developing story, NBC15 will provide updates as they become available.

