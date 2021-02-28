Advertisement

VIDEO: Iceberg 20x the size of Manhattan breaks off of Antarctica

The 490 square-mile iceberg is now floating in the Weddell Sea. The last massive “calving” happened in the 1970′s.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (NBC/WMTV) - A huge iceberg has broken off the Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica. The phenomena is known as Calving and comes almost a decade after scientists at the British Antarctic Survey first detected vast cracks in the ice. As Meteorologist Brendan Johnson explains, the calving is a natural process - one that was thought to be long overdue.

This is the third major crack in the ice shelf that’s become active in the last ten years.

In January, the crack pushed northeast at up to a half mile a day, cutting the 500-ft thick ice shelf. The iceberg formed when the crack widened several hundred meters in a few hours Friday morning - finally breaking free from the rest of the floating ice shelf.

The calving is not expected to pose an immediate threat to the British Antarctic Survey’s Halley Research Station which is located on the Brunt Ice Shelf.

