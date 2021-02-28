Watts’ OT goal clinches second straight WCHA regular season title for No. 1 Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 41 extra seconds is all it took for No. 1 Wisconsin to once again assert its dominance on WCHA women’s hockey.
With the Badgers and Minnesota Duluth tied at 3 in the regular season finale, and the league championship lying in the balance, Darryl Watts did what she always does, scored.
Britt Curl had the assist for Watts who went topshelf for the Badgers second-straight WCHA regular season title.
It wasn’t as easy as one goal for Wisconsin though as Minnesota Duluth jumped out to a 3-1 lead before Lacey Eden took momentum back with a goal at the 17:43 mark of the second period to draw Wisconsin within one.
Then with just over a minute and a half left in the third and the Badgers still trailing by one, Brette Pettet sent a Daryl Watts and Brace Bowlby assist home to send the game into overtime tied at three.
Daryl Watts had the finishing touch on a stop-and-go regular season for Wisconsin that had one familiar site return to the ice in an otherwise strange looking season, No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey hosting the WCHA trophy.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.