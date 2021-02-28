Watts’ OT goal clinches second straight WCHA regular season title for No. 1 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 41 extra seconds is all it took for No. 1 Wisconsin to once again assert its dominance on WCHA women’s hockey.

With the Badgers and Minnesota Duluth tied at 3 in the regular season finale, and the league championship lying in the balance, Darryl Watts did what she always does, scored.

Daryl Watts doing Daryl Watts things#Badgers win the Julianne Bye Cup in overtime🏆#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/1zqqY96jGk — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) February 27, 2021

Britt Curl had the assist for Watts who went topshelf for the Badgers second-straight WCHA regular season title.

It wasn’t as easy as one goal for Wisconsin though as Minnesota Duluth jumped out to a 3-1 lead before Lacey Eden took momentum back with a goal at the 17:43 mark of the second period to draw Wisconsin within one.

Lacey Eden is getting it done 👊#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/kJPsyMGmWf — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) February 27, 2021

Then with just over a minute and a half left in the third and the Badgers still trailing by one, Brette Pettet sent a Daryl Watts and Brace Bowlby assist home to send the game into overtime tied at three.

Daryl Watts had the finishing touch on a stop-and-go regular season for Wisconsin that had one familiar site return to the ice in an otherwise strange looking season, No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey hosting the WCHA trophy.

